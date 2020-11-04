  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Datadog Inc (DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sold $21.3 million of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: DDOG +8.3%

CEO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Olivier Pomel (insider trades) sold 240,201 shares of DDOG on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $88.63 a share. The total sale was $21.3 million.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $29.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.62 with and P/S ratio of 45.84.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Olivier Pomel sold 198,999 shares of DDOG stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $90.02. The price of the stock has increased by 8.44% since.
  • CEO Olivier Pomel sold 240,201 shares of DDOG stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $88.63. The price of the stock has increased by 10.14% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO David M Obstler sold 285,000 shares of DDOG stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $108.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.36% since.
  • CFO David M Obstler sold 35,000 shares of DDOG stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $106.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 191,899 shares of DDOG stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $90.02. The price of the stock has increased by 8.44% since.
  • President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 277,501 shares of DDOG stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $88.66. The price of the stock has increased by 10.11% since.
  • Chief People Officer Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of DDOG stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $99.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.37% since.
  • General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 21,100 shares of DDOG stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $99.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.12% since.
  • Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of DDOG stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $100.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DDOG, click here

.

Comments

