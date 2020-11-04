  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sold $549,611 of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: FDS +2.63%

CEO of Factset Research Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frederick Philip Snow (insider trades) sold 1,769 shares of FDS on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $310.69 a share. The total sale was $549,611.

FactSet Research Systems Inc is a financial and economic data and analytics service provider. It aggregates content from hundreds of databases, reformats it, and then furnishes the data to research analysts, and other financial professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc has a market cap of $12.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $327.88 with a P/E ratio of 33.99 and P/S ratio of 8.48. The dividend yield of FactSet Research Systems Inc stocks is 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated FactSet Research Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with FactSet Research Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FDS stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $310.69. The price of the stock has increased by 5.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FDS stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $325.14. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FDS, click here

.

