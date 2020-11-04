The Timken Co (TKR) EVP & Group President Christopher A Coughlin Sold $4.9 million of Shares

EVP & Group President of The Timken Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher A Coughlin (insider trades) sold 76,298 shares of TKR on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $63.82 a share. The total sale was $4.9 million.

The Timken Co engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, chain, and related products under Timken brand, and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services around the world. The Timken Co has a market cap of $4.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.20 with a P/E ratio of 13.33 and P/S ratio of 1.30. The dividend yield of The Timken Co stocks is 1.86%. The Timken Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Timken Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Richard G Kyle sold 34,145 shares of TKR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $61.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.62% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 16,151 shares of TKR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $62.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John M Jr Timken sold 40,250 shares of TKR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $62.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.97% since.

