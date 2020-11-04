  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Quanta Services Inc (PWR) EVP and General Counsel Donald Wayne Sold $703,808 of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: PWR -5.73%

EVP and General Counsel of Quanta Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Donald Wayne (insider trades) sold 11,200 shares of PWR on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $62.84 a share. The total sale was $703,808.

Quanta Services Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services. The company offers infrastructure solutions to the electric power and oil and gas industries in North America and in select international markets. Quanta Services Inc has a market cap of $8.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.46 with a P/E ratio of 23.42 and P/S ratio of 0.80. The dividend yield of Quanta Services Inc stocks is 0.33%. Quanta Services Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Quanta Services Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Quanta Services Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO and COO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 150,000 shares of PWR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $63.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of PWR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $64.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.34% since.
  • CSO & President-Pipeline&Ind Paul Craig Gregory sold 96,493 shares of PWR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $63.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.78% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Jerry K Lemon sold 4,000 shares of PWR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $64.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.38% since.
  • VP - Finance and Treasurer Nicholas M Grindstaff sold 8,256 shares of PWR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $64.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.66% since.
  • President - Electric Power Div James Redgie Probst sold 118,780 shares of PWR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $64.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PWR, click here

.

