Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) EVP, Chief Information Officer Scott Kessler Sold $837,673 of Shares

EVP, Chief Information Officer of Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Kessler (insider trades) sold 21,534 shares of BJ on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $38.9 a share. The total sale was $837,673.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.83 with a P/E ratio of 19.47 and P/S ratio of 0.39.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Information Officer Scott Kessler sold 21,534 shares of BJ stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $38.9. The price of the stock has increased by 7.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BJ, click here