Stepan Co (SCL) Chairman, President & CEO F Quinn Jr Stepan Sold $1.2 million of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: SCL -1.47%

Chairman, President & CEO of Stepan Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) F Quinn Jr Stepan (insider trades) sold 10,430 shares of SCL on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $117.05 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Stepan Co, along with its subsidiaries produces specialty and intermediate chemicals, which are sold to other manufacturers and are used in end products. The company manufactures and markets surfactants, polymers and specialty products. Stepan Co has a market cap of $2.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $116.96 with a P/E ratio of 22.94 and P/S ratio of 1.51. The dividend yield of Stepan Co stocks is 0.95%. Stepan Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Stepan Co the business predictability rank of 2-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO F Quinn Jr Stepan sold 10,430 shares of SCL stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $117.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SCL, click here

.

