Sangamo Therapeutics Reports Business Highlights and Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results











Earned a $30 million milestone from Pfizer for the dosing of the first patient in the registrational Phase 3 AFFINE study of investigational hemophilia A gene therapy giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525).







Earned a $30 million milestone from Pfizer for the dosing of the first patient in the registrational Phase 3 AFFINE study of investigational hemophilia A gene therapy giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525).



Pfizer provided updated data from the Phase 1/2 Alta study of giroctocogene fitelparvovec demonstrating tolerability, clinically meaningful factor levels with no bleeds and no prophylactic factor use through up to 85 weeks in the longest patient treated in the highest dose cohort.







Pfizer provided updated data from the Phase 1/2 Alta study of giroctocogene fitelparvovec demonstrating tolerability, clinically meaningful factor levels with no bleeds and no prophylactic factor use through up to 85 weeks in the longest patient treated in the highest dose cohort.



Completed dosing of the first two patients in our Phase 1/2 STAAR study evaluating our investigational ST-920 gene therapy in Fabry disease.







Completed dosing of the first two patients in our Phase 1/2 STAAR study evaluating our investigational ST-920 gene therapy in Fabry disease.



Received additional regulatory approvals supporting the first-in-human Phase 1/2 STEADFAST study evaluating our CAR-Treg product candidate TX200 in kidney transplantation.







Received additional regulatory approvals supporting the first-in-human Phase 1/2 STEADFAST study evaluating our CAR-Treg product candidate TX200 in kidney transplantation.



Completed our research activities in our collaboration with Pfizer to develop gene regulation therapies using zinc finger protein transcription factors for the treatment of C9ORF72 -related Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Earned a $5 million milestone related to the program.







Completed our research activities in our collaboration with Pfizer to develop gene regulation therapies using zinc finger protein transcription factors for the treatment of -related Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Earned a $5 million milestone related to the program.



Appointed Dr. Kenneth Hillan MB ChB, to our Board of Directors.











Three Months Ended September















Nine Months Ended September



(In millions)











2020















2019































2020















2019











Research and development



$







45.3







$







36.3















$







128.3







$







107.6











General and administrative











16.2















14.9























50.2















46.6











Total operating expenses











61.5















51.2























178.5















154.2











Stock-based compensation expense











(6.7







)















(4.7







)















(19.1







)















(14.1







)



Non-GAAP operating expenses



$







54.8







$







46.5















$







159.4







$







140.1

















(In millions)







Initially Provided February 28, 2020;





Reiterated May 11, 2020







Revised on August 5, 2020







Updated on November 4, 2020







Estimated GAAP Operating Expenses







$270 to $285







$235 to $250







$235 to $245







Estimated Non-GAAP Operating Expenses*







$245 to $260







$210 to $225







$210 to $220







*(excludes estimated stock-based compensation of $25 million)





SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Statement of Operations Data:



Three months ended







Nine Months Ended







September 30,







September 30,















2020























2019























2020























2019











Revenues



$







57,763















$







21,958















$







92,392















$







47,577











Operating expenses: Research and development











45,287























36,288























128,289























107,593











General and administrative











16,177























14,918























50,223























46,633











Total operating expenses











61,464























51,206























178,512























154,226











Loss from operations











(3,701







)















(29,248







)















(86,120







)















(106,649







)



Interest and other income, net











2,430























1,887























5,910























6,729











Loss before taxes











(1,271







)















(27,361







)















(80,210







)















(99,920







)



Income tax expense











(237







)















—























(237







)















—











Net loss











(1,508







)















(27,361







)















(80,447







)















(99,920







)



Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests











42























(54







)















(55







)















(179







)



Net loss attributable to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders



$







(1,550







)







$







(27,307







)







$







(80,392







)







$







(99,741







)



Basic and diluted net loss per common share attributable to Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stockholders



$







(0.01







)







$







(0.24







)







$







(0.61







)







$







(0.90







)



Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders











141,100























115,710























132,079























110,837













Balance Sheet Data: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities



$







694,588







$







384,306



Total assets











963,710















637,516



Total stockholders' equity











520,881















432,739





Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today reported third quarter 2020 financial results and recent business highlights.“We are pleased with the clinical execution momentum across our portfolio, including the first patient dosed in the registrational AFFINE study of our investigational hemophilia A gene therapy partnered with Pfizer, as well as dosing of the first two patients in the Phase 1/2 STAAR study evaluating our Fabry disease gene therapy,” said Sandy Macrae, CEO of Sangamo. “We also continue to advance our research projects, exemplified by the completion of our research activities in our ALS program partnered with Pfizer.”Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $694.6 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $384.3 million as of December 31, 2019. The balance at the end of the third quarter includes the previously announced $75.0 million upfront license fee from Novartis. We expect to receive the $35 million in milestone payments from Pfizer in the fourth quarter.Consolidated net loss attributable to Sangamo for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1.6 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $27.3 million, or $0.24 per share, for the same period in 2019. Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $57.8 million, compared to $22.0 million for the same period in 2019.Total operating expenses were $61.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $51.2 million for the same period in 2019. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation expense, were $54.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $46.5 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in operating expenses reflects our headcount growth and facilities expansion to support the advancement of our therapeutic pipeline and manufacturing capabilities. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in clinical and manufacturing supply expenses.We are revising our full year operating expense guidance initially provided on February 28, 2020 and revised on August 5, 2020 as follows:Sangamo will host a conference call today, November 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will be open to the public. The call will also be webcast with live Q&A and can be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under [url="]Events+and+Presentations[/url].The conference call dial-in numbers are (877) 377-7553 for domestic callers and (678) 894-3968 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 2575067. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under [url="]Events+and+Presentations[/url]. A conference call replay will be available for one week following the conference call. The conference call replay numbers for domestic and international callers are (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406, respectively. The conference ID number for the replay is 2575067.Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy,gene-edited cell therapy, andgenome editing and genome regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit [url="]www.sangamo.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005034/en/