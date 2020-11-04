Updated Clinical Data From Phase 2 SPiReL Study Evaluating IMV's T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck's Keytruda® in Patients With r/r DLBCL to Be Presented at The American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today announces that updated clinical data from phase 2 SPiReL study evaluating IMV’s T cell therapy in combination with Merck’s Keytrudain patients with relapsed / refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (r/r DLBCL) will be presented at the [url="]American+Society+of+Hematology+%28ASH%29+Annual+Meeting[/url] to be held virtually on December 5-8, 2020.The final poster presentation will include additional data collected between the abstract submission date and the presentation itself. The poster will be made available under the [url="]Scientific+Publications+%26amp%3B+Posters[/url] section on IMV’s website and will also be available on the ASH meeting platform.Biomarkers associated with clinical response will be discussed in a separate poster presentation at the [url="]Society+for+Immunotherapy+of+Cancer+%28SITC%29+35th+Anniversary+Annual+Meeting[/url], to be held virtually Nov. 9-14, 2020 and during a webcast hosted by IMV on November 12, 2020.Clinical effectiveness of combination immunotherapy with DPX-Survivac, Low Dose Cyclophosphamide, and Pembrolizumab in Recurrent/Refractory DLBCL: The SPiReL Study.: Neil Berinstein, MD, FRCPC, ABIMHematologist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster IIDecember 6 - 7.00am PST/10.00am ESTDPX-Survivac is the lead candidate in IMV’s new class of immunotherapy that generates targeted and sustained cancer cell killing capabilities. Treatments with the DPX-Survivac T cell therapy have demonstrated a favorable safety profile across all clinical studies.IMV’s T cell therapy, DPX-Survivac, consists of survivin-based peptides formulated in IMV’s proprietary delivery platform (DPX). IMV’s lead compound is designed to generate a sustained cytotoxic T cell response against cancer cells presenting survivin peptides on their surface.Survivin, recognized by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a promising tumor-associated antigen, is broadly over-expressed in most cancer types, and plays an essential role in antagonizing cell death, supporting tumor-associated angiogenesis, and promoting resistance to chemotherapies. IMV has identified over 20 cancer indications in which survivin can be targeted by DPX-Survivac.DPX-Survivac has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as maintenance therapy in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the ovarian cancer indication.“SPiReL” is a Phasenon-randomized, open label, efficacy, and safety study of a novel immunotherapy combination with DPX-Survivac and pembrolizumab. Intermittent low dose cyclophosphamide is given as an immune modulator. Subjects with r/r incurable DLBCL and survivin expression are eligible for participation. The primary outcome is to document the objective response rate using modified Cheson criteria for the combination treatment. Secondary objectives include safety, duration of response and time to next treatment. Exploratory endpoints include T cell response, tumor immune cell infiltration, and biomarker analysis. To date, 24 subjects have been enrolled.IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV is pioneering a new class of cancer-targeted immunotherapies and vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary delivery platform (DPX). This patented technology leverages a novel mechanism of action that enables the activation of immune cellswhich are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic therapeutic capabilities. IMV’s lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform with a novel cancer target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing DPX-Survivac in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as a combination therapy in multiple clinical studies with Merck. IMV is also developing a DPX-based vaccine to fight against COVID-19. Visit [url="]www.imv-inc.com[/url] and connect with us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

