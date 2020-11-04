New, TyvekÂ® Roll-Feed, Cut and Seal Machine Increases Production Speeds and Seal Integrity, While Reducing Cost of Materials and Scrap

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alloyd Division of Sonoco (: SON), one of the most sustainable diversified global packaging companies, today introduced its new, patent pending, roll-feed, cut and seal machine for medical packaging applications that use Tyvek. This innovative, integrated machine brings automation to the production environment, helping to create a faster, more efficient production system for sealing Tyvek-based packaging. It makes for a versatile addition to the existing line of Aergo 2 and Aergo 2 Plus heat sealing machines.



“Any time you can increase speeds, seal quality and seal accuracy, while also reducing material scrap and tooling costs, it’s a win, win, win,” said Jim Lassiter, Sonoco segment vice president, Global Plastics. “Precision and performance are so critical in medical packaging where there is very little, if any, room for error. The fact that the addition of this machine to the production process is able to dramatically reduce, or in some cases, completely eliminate operator error, delivers peace of mind for customers because they can have greater confidence in the performance of their final package.”

The machine is compatible with all common Tyvek heat sealable lidding, Tyvek 2FS, 1059B and 1073B. Able to handle a maximum width of 14 inches, the roll-feed, cut and seal machine incorporates an automatic Tyvek feeder that increases production speeds of semi-automatic equipment, and allows for the use of thinner Tyvek due to the lack of air movement that could impact tray contact during the packaging process. Using either linear length measurement or a unique optical scanner ensures more accurate cutting registration, plus or minus 1/16th of an inch. In addition, given the construction of Tyvek, which is made from 100% high-density polyethylene (HDPE), scrap can be collected and mechanically recycled into a range of other products.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/316c80f7-34b0-4b9e-822a-eef2bcd3954f