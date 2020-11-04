Jack in the Box Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 19





Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) will report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, and the company will host a conference call to review the results on Thursday, November 19, 2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT. The call will be webcast live over the Internet.









To access the live call through the Internet, log onto the Jack in the Box Inc. investors page at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jackinthebox.com[/url] at least 15 minutes prior to the call, in order to download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be available through theconference-calllink on the Jack in the Box Inc. investors page beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. PT on November 19, 2020.







About Jack in the Box Inc.







Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit [url="]www.jackinthebox.com[/url].





