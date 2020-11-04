Humanigen Announces ZUMA-19 Abstract Accepted for Presentation at American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting

ongoing ZUMA-19 Phase 1b/2 multicenter study is

[url="]Humanigen%2C+Inc.[/url],(“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ by neutralizing granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) with its lead therapeutic candidate lenzilumab™, the company’s proprietary Humaneeredanti-human-GM-CSF immunotherapy, today announced the acceptance of an abstract describing the ongoing ZUMA-19 study for presentation at the 62American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, to be held virtually from December 5-8, 2020.“The rationale for GM-CSF neutralization with CAR-T cell therapy is appealing and well-understood and we look forward to discussing this ongoing trial at ASH in collaboration with our research partners,” said Cameron Durrant, MD, MBA, chief executive officer of Humanigen.ZUMA-19 is a joint Humanigen/Kite, a Gilead Company, clinical study that is being conducted as part of a clinical collaboration in the US. Theevaluating lenzilumab in adults with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (R/R LBCL) who are receiving CAR-T cell therapy with axicabtagene ciloleucel.The abstract, titled “ZUMA-19: A Phase 1/2 Multicenter Study of Lenzilumab Use with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi Cel) in Patients (Pts) With Relapsed or Refractory Large B Cell Lymphoma (R/R LBCL),” will be presented as a Trials-in-Progress poster (Abstract #2103) on Sunday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET.Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. We believe that our GM-CSF neutralization and gene-editing platform technologies have the potential to reduce the inflammatory cascade associated with coronavirus infection. The company’s immediate focus is to prevent or minimize the cytokine release syndrome that precedes severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, the company is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. The company is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab™ as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab in combination with axicabtagene ciloleucel in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit [url="]www.humanigen.com[/url].





