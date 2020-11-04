  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Alico, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

November 04, 2020 | About: ALCO -2.42%

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) ( ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences in November:

  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The Company will be participating in a fireside chat at 8:00 am ET and hosting virtual one-on-one meetings.
  • Sidoti Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The Company will be presenting at 10:00 am ET and hosting virtual one-on-one meetings.

A live broadcast of the presentations will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.alicoinc.com.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Water Resources and Other Operations, a leading water storage and environmental services division. Learn more about Alico ( "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
(646) 277-1254
[email protected]

Richard Rallo
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA3OTc4MCMzODEwNDE0IzIwMTg5MjY=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)