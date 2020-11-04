Alico, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) ( ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences in November:



Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The Company will be participating in a fireside chat at 8:00 am ET and hosting virtual one-on-one meetings.

Sidoti Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The Company will be presenting at 10:00 am ET and hosting virtual one-on-one meetings.



A live broadcast of the presentations will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.alicoinc.com.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Water Resources and Other Operations, a leading water storage and environmental services division. Learn more about Alico ( "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

(646) 277-1254

[email protected]



Richard Rallo

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

[email protected]

