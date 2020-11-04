  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Sol-Gel Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

November 04, 2020

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. ( SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:05 AM ET.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of Twyneo, under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, under investigation for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sol-Gel Contact:
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:
Lee M. Stern
Solebury Trout
+1-646-378-2922
[email protected]

Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

