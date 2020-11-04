  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA), Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) and PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

November 04, 2020 | About: GLIBA +6.47% IPHI +3.14% PE +2.05% PNM +0.69%

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GCI Liberty, Inc. ( GLIBA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GLIBA to Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK).

If you are a GLIBA or LBRDK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Inphi Corporation ( IPHI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IPHI to Marvell Technology Group for 2.323 Marvell shares and $66.00 in cash.

If you are a IPHI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Parsley Energy, Inc. (: PE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PE to PXD for 0.1252 PXD shares per share.

If you are a PE or PXD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

PNM Resources, Inc. (:PNM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PNM to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 per share.

If you are a PNM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]


