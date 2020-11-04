  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Ed Laukes To Retire From Toyota Motor North America

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:TM -1.26%

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2020

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced the retirement of Edward (Ed) Laukes, group vice president of Toyota Division Marketing, effective January 4, 2021.

Edward (Ed) Laukes to retire from Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), effective January 4, 2021.

Laukes is responsible for all Toyota division market planning, advertising, merchandising, sales promotion, incentives, NASCAR and motorsports, and all social and digital media. He also serves on the board of directors for several organizations, including Toyota Racing Development, Texas Rangers Youth Academy, Joe Gibbs' Youth For Tomorrow, The Family Health Centers of Georgia, and the Kyle Busch Foundation.

Since joining Toyota in 1989, Laukes has held positions in both the Toyota and Lexus divisions, including management roles at multiple field locations. Prior to his current position, Laukes was vice president of Integrated Marketing Operations, and vice president, Engagement Marketing & Guest Experience.

"Ed's expertise and deep understanding of marketing helped shape Toyota's perception among its customers in terms of safety, quality, reliability and fun-to-drive vehicles," said Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales, TMNA. "He's been instrumental in the success of our motorsports program, including 29 NASCAR championships across all three national touring series since 2007. The brand has truly thrived under Ed's leadership and we thank him for his 31 years of service with Toyota."

A successor for Laukes will be named at a later date.

About Toyota:
Toyota (NYSE:NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America and has contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Contact:
Victor Vanov
469-292-1318
[email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ed-laukes-to-retire-from-toyota-motor-north-america-301166574.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)