Triple-S Management Corporation to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Roberto García-Rodríguez, and EVP and Chief Financial Officer Juan José Román-Jiménez, will present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 via live webcast. The presentation will begin at 1:15 PM Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company's investor relations website at www.triplesmanagement.com under the "News and Events" section at the appropriate time. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the conference.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is one of the leading players in the managed care industry in Puerto Rico. Triple-S Management has the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Costa Rica. With over 60 years of experience in the industry, Triple-S Management offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets under the Blue Cross Blue Shield marks. It also provides non-Blue Cross Blue Shield branded life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact [email protected].

