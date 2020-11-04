  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Russel Metals Declares 75th Consecutive Quarterly Common Share Dividend

November 04, 2020 | About: OTCPK:RUSMF -1.69% TSX:RUS -1.4%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces that it has declared a dividend in the amount of CA$0.38 per share on its common shares, payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2020.

About Russel Metals
Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy products operations carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

