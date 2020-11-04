Pure Storage to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended November 1, 2020. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at (855) 859-2056 (or 404-537-3406 for international callers) with passcode 2343447.

