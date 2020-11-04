  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pure Storage to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:PSTG +2.42%

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended November 1, 2020. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewsfoto/Pure Storage)

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at (855) 859-2056 (or 404-537-3406 for international callers) with passcode 2343447.

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-to-announce-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-financial-results-301166610.html

SOURCE Pure Storage


