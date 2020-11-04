  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The Green Organic Dutchman to Release Third Quarter Financial Results

November 04, 2020 | About: TSX:TGOD -4.44% OTCPK:TGODF -5.29%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, will release its third quarter financial results following the market close on the evening of Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (ET). An audiocast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1398895&tp_key=a3ee2c0b4a.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CNW Group/The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.)

Scheduled speakers are Brian Athaide, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Date: November 11, 2020 | Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Dial-In
Local – Toronto: 1-416-764-8688
Toll Free – North America: 1-888-390-0546
Conference ID – 68691087

A replay of the call will also be available through November 18, 2020 by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (Passcode: 691087 #).

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as organic teas, dissolvables and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017, December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020 and October 23, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR" and "TGOD.WA", respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-green-organic-dutchman-to-release-third-quarter-financial-results-301166747.html

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.


