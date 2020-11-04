Sunpower Corp (SPWR) EVP and CFO Manavendra Sial Sold $777,800 of Shares

EVP and CFO of Sunpower Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Manavendra Sial (insider trades) sold 48,161 shares of SPWR on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $16.15 a share. The total sale was $777,800.

SunPower Corp is engaged in the solar industry. The company's business includes designing, manufacturing, installation and ongoing maintenance and monitoring of solar products. SunPower Corp has a market cap of $2.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.57 with a P/E ratio of 44.80 and P/S ratio of 1.28. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with SunPower Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Pres and CEO Thomas H Werner sold 230,000 shares of SPWR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $16.22. The price of the stock has increased by 2.16% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Administration Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of SPWR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $16.21. The price of the stock has increased by 2.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPWR, click here