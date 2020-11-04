Roku Inc (ROKU) CEO and Chairman BOD Anthony J. Wood Sold $7.3 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman BOD of Roku Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony J. Wood (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of ROKU on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $207.89 a share. The total sale was $7.3 million.

Roku Inc operates TV streaming platform in the United States. Its TV streaming platform allows users to discover and access a variety of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news and more. Roku Inc has a market cap of $26.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $215.68 with and P/S ratio of 19.14. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Roku Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman BOD, 10% Owner Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of ROKU stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $207.89. The price of the stock has increased by 3.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of ROKU stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $223.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.55% since.

