Seagen Inc (SGEN) EVP, Commercial Charles R Romp Sold $3.2 million of Shares

EVP, Commercial of Seagen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles R Romp (insider trades) sold 19,062 shares of SGEN on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $168.45 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Seattle Genetics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products are ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) US and ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) Canada. Seagen Inc has a market cap of $32.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $180.00 with a P/E ratio of 70.87 and P/S ratio of 17.16. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Seagen Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Daniel G Welch sold 58,750 shares of SGEN stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $166.13. The price of the stock has increased by 8.35% since.

