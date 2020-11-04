  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Arista Networks Inc (ANET) President and CEO Jayshree Ullal Sold $8.6 million of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: ANET +1.98%

President and CEO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jayshree Ullal (insider trades) sold 34,509 shares of ANET on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $248.18 a share. The total sale was $8.6 million.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $19.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $254.44 with a P/E ratio of 28.51 and P/S ratio of 9.13. Arista Networks Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 30.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Arista Networks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of ANET stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $251.65. The price of the stock has increased by 1.11% since.
  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 34,509 shares of ANET stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $248.18. The price of the stock has increased by 2.52% since.
  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of ANET stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $208.29. The price of the stock has increased by 22.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP and General Counsel Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of ANET stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has increased by 21.16% since.
  • Chief Platform Officer John F Mccool sold 83 shares of ANET stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $223.32. The price of the stock has increased by 13.94% since.
  • CTO and SVP Software Eng. Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of ANET stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $225.8. The price of the stock has increased by 12.68% since.
  • Chief Platform Officer John F Mccool sold 83 shares of ANET stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $221. The price of the stock has increased by 15.13% since.
  • Director Charles H Giancarlo sold 3,330 shares of ANET stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $221.12. The price of the stock has increased by 15.07% since.

