Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Chairman & CEO Bruce C Cozadd Sold $530,145 of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bruce C Cozadd (insider trades) sold 3,500 shares of JAZZ on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $151.47 a share. The total sale was $530,145.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products that address unmet medical needs. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a market cap of $8.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.33 with a P/E ratio of 49.62 and P/S ratio of 3.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 31.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Paul L Berns sold 4,691 shares of JAZZ stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $150.42. The price of the stock has increased by 4.59% since.

