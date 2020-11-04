  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Chairman & CEO John F Crowley Sold $605,346 of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: FOLD +9.33%

Chairman & CEO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John F Crowley (insider trades) sold 33,875 shares of FOLD on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $17.87 a share. The total sale was $605,346.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation medicines. Amicus Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $5.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.74 with and P/S ratio of 23.40.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO John F Crowley sold 33,875 shares of FOLD stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $17.87. The price of the stock has increased by 16.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Burke W Whitman bought 1,500 shares of FOLD stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $18.01. The price of the stock has increased by 15.16% since.
  • COO Bradley L Campbell sold 24,782 shares of FOLD stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $17.87. The price of the stock has increased by 16.06% since.
  • Chief Science Officer Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of FOLD stock on 10/09/2020 at the average price of $15.03. The price of the stock has increased by 37.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FOLD, click here

.

