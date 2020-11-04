  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) EVP and General Counsel Scot Frazier Rogers Sold $671,341 of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: FFIV -1.42%

EVP and General Counsel of F5 Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scot Frazier Rogers (insider trades) sold 5,089 shares of FFIV on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $131.92 a share. The total sale was $671,341.

F5 Networks Inc provides software-defined application services designed to ensure that applications delivered over Internet Protocol networks are available to any user, anywhere, anytime, on any device and on any network. F5 Networks Inc has a market cap of $8.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.00 with a P/E ratio of 26.69 and P/S ratio of 3.50. F5 Networks Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with F5 Networks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO & Director Francois Locoh-donou sold 300 shares of FFIV stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and Chief HR Officer Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of FFIV stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $132.39. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,089 shares of FFIV stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $131.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.
  • EVP, Chief Technology Officer Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of FFIV stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $134.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.46% since.
  • EVP, Chief Technology Officer Geng Lin sold 718 shares of FFIV stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $132.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FFIV, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)