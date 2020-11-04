F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) EVP and General Counsel Scot Frazier Rogers Sold $671,341 of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of F5 Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scot Frazier Rogers (insider trades) sold 5,089 shares of FFIV on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $131.92 a share. The total sale was $671,341.

F5 Networks Inc provides software-defined application services designed to ensure that applications delivered over Internet Protocol networks are available to any user, anywhere, anytime, on any device and on any network. F5 Networks Inc has a market cap of $8.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.00 with a P/E ratio of 26.69 and P/S ratio of 3.50. F5 Networks Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with F5 Networks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Director Francois Locoh-donou sold 300 shares of FFIV stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and Chief HR Officer Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of FFIV stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $132.39. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.

EVP and General Counsel Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,089 shares of FFIV stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $131.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.

EVP, Chief Technology Officer Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of FFIV stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $134.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.46% since.

EVP, Chief Technology Officer Geng Lin sold 718 shares of FFIV stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $132.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.8% since.

