  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:MLP -0.28%

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $633,000, or $(0.03) per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $9,000, or $(0.00) per share, for the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported total operating revenues of $1.7 million and $2.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.10) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.07) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported total operating revenues of $5.4 million and $7.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the first three quarters of 2020 or 2019.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31,
2020 2019
(unaudited) (audited)
(in thousands except share data)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash$324 $683
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $223 and $35, respectively 1,680 1,173
Prepaid expenses and other assets 244 101
Assets held for sale 7,633 7,597
Total current assets 9,881 9,554
PROPERTY 52,267 52,164
Accumulated depreciation (33,407) (32,445)
Property, net 18,860 19,719
OTHER ASSETS
Deferred development costs 8,504 8,504
Other noncurrent assets 1,206 1,342
Total other assets 9,710 9,846
TOTAL ASSETS$38,451 $39,119
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable$707 $1,356
Payroll and employee benefits 783 928
Accrued retirement benefits 165 165
Deferred club membership revenue 131 35
Other current liabilities 615 468
Total current liabilities 2,401 2,952
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Long-term debt - 1,035
Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion 9,328 9,702
Deferred license fee revenue 1,800 -
Deposits 2,649 2,674
Other noncurrent liabilities 64 64
Total long-term liabilities 13,841 13,475
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,
19,301,288 and 19,238,081 shares issued and outstanding 81,369 80,606
Additional paid-in-capital 9,184 9,184
Accumulated deficit (48,164) (46,300)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,180) (20,798)
Total stockholders' equity 22,209 22,692
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$38,451 $39,119


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30,
2020 2019
(in thousands except
per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES
Real estate$15 $305
Leasing 1,448 2,167
Resort amenities and other 234 242
Total operating revenues 1,697 2,714
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Real estate 86 352
Leasing 671 793
Resort amenities and other 152 219
General and administrative 514 466
Share-based compensation 402 374
Depreciation 326 345
Total operating costs and expenses 2,151 2,549
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (454) 165
Pension and other post-retirement expenses (125) (258)
Interest expense (29) (50)
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS$(608) $(143)
Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net (25) 134
NET LOSS$(633) $(9)
Other comprehensive income - pension, net 206 211
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)$(427) $202
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
Loss from Continuing Operations$(0.03) $(0.01)
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations$- $0.01
Net Loss$(0.03) $-



MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020 2019
(in thousands except
per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES
Real estate$173 $671
Leasing 4,620 6,121
Resort amenities and other 648 751
Total operating revenues 5,441 7,543
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Real estate 457 873
Leasing 2,278 2,233
Resort amenities and other 893 751
General and administrative 1,823 1,816
Share-based compensation 1,229 1,346
Depreciation 971 1,067
Total operating costs and expenses 7,651 8,086
OPERATING LOSS (2,210) (543)
Other income 894 -
Pension and other post-retirement expenses (359) (768)
Interest expense (105) (160)
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS$(1,780) $(1,471)
Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net (84) 187
NET LOSS$(1,864) $(1,284)
Other comprehensive income - pension, net 617 634
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS$(1,247) $(650)
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
Loss from Continuing Operations$(0.09) $(0.08)
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations$(0.01) $0.01
Net Loss$(0.10) $(0.07)


Contact:
Michael S. Hotta
[email protected]


4892f47a-bbae-4f5f-8158-b2ac691d8448

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)