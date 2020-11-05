  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
EML FINLAB Announces Strategic Investment in Hydrogen

November 05, 2020


EML PAYMENTS LIMITED (ASX: EML) (‘EML’) has made an initial investment via its FINLAB hub in innovative embedded finance and international payments platform The Hydrogen Technology Corporation (“Hydrogen”). The partnership will see the EML and Hydrogen platforms seamlessly integrate to enable financial and non-financial organisations to offer their customers cutting-edge smart apps linked to physical and virtual payment cards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005420/en/

EML FINLAB FinTech incubator. (Photo: Business Wire)

EML FINLAB FinTech incubator. (Photo: Business Wire)



Hydrogen enables any organisation to quickly and easily offer FinTech products or components. Its appealing no-code offering allows organisations with little or no development experience to add robust FinTech products swiftly. In addition, its low-code API offering enables more sophisticated organisations to build custom applications on top of its robust REST-based APIs. This powerful platform provides orchestration, UI, business logic and data cleansing capabilities. With one integration into Hydrogen’s API and a streamlined onboarding process, organisations can utilise a standardised data model that could save hundreds of development hours and tens of thousands of dollars in integration costs.



“We are thrilled to be working with EML and have it as a strategic investor in Hydrogen. Together, we’ll be able to bring innovative card offerings to the masses, making it easy for any organisation to offer card capabilities. It's embedded card services made easy,” stated Mike Kane, Hydrogen’s Co-Founder & CEO.



‘’We love cementing deals and investing in payments trailblazers. Hydrogen, with the intensity of energy it has already infused into the industry, is no different. Our commitment is to assist this fast-growing entity in soaring within FinTech via EML’s capabilities and FINLAB. It's heartening to know Hydrogen feel in safe and trusted hands with the might of EML's global reach,’’ noted Tom Cregan, EML’s Managing Director & Group CEO.



About Hydrogen



Hydrogen is embedded finance simplified. We allow businesses to configure and embed financial components with a single line of code. No FinTech experience is necessary. Launch new programmes, earn new revenue and join the embedded finance revolution in under 5 minutes.



Hydrogen has been honoured as World Changing Technology from Fast Company, FinTech Startup of the Year from KPMG Luxembourg and BBVA Open Talent USA winner. Hydrogen is also a graduate of the Mastercard StartPath, MassChallenge FinTech and Plug and Play FinTech accelerator programmes.



Hydrogen is committed to empowering organisations to develop financial products for customers in the US and around the globe. For more information, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hydrogenplatform.com[/url] and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]Linkedin[/url].



About Us



At EML, we develop tailored payment solutions for brands and their customers to make lives simpler. Through next-generation technology, our portfolio of payment solutions offers innovative options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards. We're proud to power many of the world’s top brands and process over $18 billion in GDV each year across 28 countries in Australia, EMEA and North America. Our payment solutions in 25 currencies are safe and secure, easy and flexible, providing customers with their money in real-time. We know payments are complex, that’s why we've made the process simple, smart and straightforward, for everyone.



We encourage you to learn more about EML Payments Limited, by visiting: [url="]EMLpayments.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005420/en/


