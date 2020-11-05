  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PureTech to Present at 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 05, 2020 | About: LSE:PRTC +0.2%


[url="]PureTech+Health[/url] plc (LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 12, at 2:00 PM EST. A webcast of the presentation will be available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.puretechhealth.com[/url].

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005678/en/

PureTech’s founder and chief executive officer Daphne Zohar will present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference. (Photo: Business Wire)

PureTech’s founder and chief executive officer Daphne Zohar will present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference. (Photo: Business Wire)



About PureTech Health


PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases, central nervous system disorders and inflammatory and immunological diseases, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This ­­pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech’s Founded Entities, is comprised of 24 products and product candidates, including two that have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and European marketing authorization. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of product candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company’s unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.



For more information, visit [url="]www.puretechhealth.com[/url] or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.



Forward Looking Statement


This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the company's future prospects, developments, and strategies. The forward looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in the risk factors included in the regulatory filings for PureTech Health plc. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005678/en/


