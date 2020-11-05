G5 Entertainment AB: Interim Report January - September 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

July - September 2020

"Another strong quarter is behind us, and that is saying a lot given the huge progress we saw in the first half of the year. Even with the third quarter being seasonally weak and lockdowns being eased in many countries, G5's strategy of seeking organic growth based on the development of our own games aimed at our core audience of casual players continued to pay off and led us to record profitability, both in absolute and relative terms" said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. "Our EBIT margin in the third quarter hit an all-time record of 16.1 percent. G5's own games, and especially the new generation of titles, continued to spur growth in the period and this past quarter continued to reflect the leverage our business has in driving margin expansion."

Revenue for the period was SEK 332.4 M (301.5), an increase of 10 percent compared to 2019.

(301.5), an increase of 10 percent compared to 2019. Gross margin decreased to 59 percent (64). Gross margin in the comparison period was positively affected by high marketing spend on licensed games.

EBIT for the period was SEK 53.7 M (-2.7).

(-2.7). Net result for the period was SEK 48.5 M (-3.4).

(-3.4). Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 5.59 (-0.38).

(-0.38). Cash flow amounted to SEK 32.1 M (3.9) impacted positively by tax payments SEK 40.3 M (7.2) and negatively by the repayment of the short-term loan of SEK -41.8M (0.0).

(3.9) impacted positively by tax payments (7.2) and negatively by the repayment of the short-term loan of (0.0). For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 6.8 million, an increase of 11 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 212.4 thousand, a decrease of 5 percent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 1.7 million, an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 60.2 , an increase of 31 percent compared to the same period last year.

This disclosure contains information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-11-2020 07:30 CET.

For additional information, please contact:

Vlad Suglobov, CEO, [email protected]

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 115

