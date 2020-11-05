  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

G5 Entertainment AB: Interim Report January - September 2020

November 05, 2020 | About: OTCPK:GENTF +0% OSTO:G5EN +7.54% FRA:U3I +0.27% STU:U3I +5.79%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

July - September 2020

"Another strong quarter is behind us, and that is saying a lot given the huge progress we saw in the first half of the year. Even with the third quarter being seasonally weak and lockdowns being eased in many countries, G5's strategy of seeking organic growth based on the development of our own games aimed at our core audience of casual players continued to pay off and led us to record profitability, both in absolute and relative terms" said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. "Our EBIT margin in the third quarter hit an all-time record of 16.1 percent. G5's own games, and especially the new generation of titles, continued to spur growth in the period and this past quarter continued to reflect the leverage our business has in driving margin expansion."

  • Revenue for the period was SEK 332.4 M (301.5), an increase of 10 percent compared to 2019.
  • Gross margin decreased to 59 percent (64). Gross margin in the comparison period was positively affected by high marketing spend on licensed games.
  • EBIT for the period was SEK 53.7 M (-2.7).
  • Net result for the period was SEK 48.5 M (-3.4).
  • Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 5.59 (-0.38).
  • Cash flow amounted to SEK 32.1 M (3.9) impacted positively by tax payments SEK 40.3 M (7.2) and negatively by the repayment of the short-term loan of SEK -41.8M (0.0).
  • For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 6.8 million, an increase of 11 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 212.4 thousand, a decrease of 5 percent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 1.7 million, an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 60.2, an increase of 31 percent compared to the same period last year.

This disclosure contains information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-11-2020 07:30 CET.

For additional information, please contact:
Vlad Suglobov, CEO, [email protected]
Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 115

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/g5-entertainment-ab/r/interim-report-january---september-2020,c3231560

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g5-entertainment-ab-interim-report-january--september-2020-301166917.html

SOURCE G5 Entertainment AB


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)