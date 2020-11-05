Alligator Bioscience presents the CD40 antibody mitazalimab at the World Immunotherapy Congress 2020

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that its CD40 targeting antibody mitazalimab will be presented at the World Immunotherapy Congress, November 2-6, 2020. The presentation will include new benchmark data demonstrating that mitazalimab has the potential to be best-in-class in the CD40 field.

The new preclinical data include analyses of mitazalimab compared with analogues of the CD40 antibodies of key competitors. The comparison demonstrates the potent immune-activating properties and anti-tumor effects of mitazalimab.

Mitazalimab's mode of action is clearly dependent on Fc-gamma-receptor engagement, resulting in a more tumor-selective immune-activation. This differentiation may translate into a superior risk-benefit profile in patients.

The presentation will also summarize previously released clinical data from the Phase I study performed by Janssen Biotech Inc. Mitazalimab shows a manageable safety profile both with and without corticosteroid premedication. A partial response was observed in one patient with renal cell cancer and 10 patients with different advanced cancers showed stable disease lasting ≥ 6 months. In addition, clinical biomarker data confirm proof of mechanism in patients.

"The solid clinical package from Phase I and the new favorable benchmark data to our key competitors further strengthen our belief in mitazalimab as a potent immunotherapy agent. Mitazalimab has demonstrated strong activity and superior tolerability, which probably reflects the fact that the antibody has been optimized for more tumor-selective effects", said Per Norlén, CEO at Alligator Bioscience. "We are now completing the clinical file for the submission of the CTA for the upcoming Phase Ib/II efficacy study in pancreatic cancer," he added.

Dr Peter Ellmark, VP Discovery, Alligator Bioscience will give an oral presentation with the title "Mitazalimab - a CD40 agonist to unleash CD40 in immuno-oncology" on November 5, 2020, at 12:50 p.m CET. For further information, please see https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/festival-of-biologics/Immunotherapy-Agenda.stm

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone +46 46 540 82 06

E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 a.m. CET on November 5, 2020.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

