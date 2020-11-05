  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Orisun Acquisition Corp. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

November 05, 2020 | About: NAS:ORSN +0.2% NAS:ORSNU +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orisun Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ: ORSNU, the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Ucommune Group Holdings Limited ("Ucommune") has deposited into the Company's trust account (the "Trust Account") a principal amount of $444,002, (representing approximately $0.10 per share of common stock), in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete a business combination for an additional three (3) months period, from November 6, 2020 to February 6, 2021. The Company issued an unsecured promissory note in an amount of $444,002 to Ucommune. The promissory note bears no interest and is convertible into the Company's units (with each unit consisting of one share of common stock, one warrant to purchase one-half of one share of common stock, and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination) at a price of $10.00 per unit at the closing of a business combination by the Company. The purpose of the extension is to provide time for the Company to complete a business combination.

About Orisun Acquisition Corp.

Orisun Acquisition Corp. is incorporated in the State of Delaware as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Orisun's efforts to identify a prospective target business have not been limited to a particular industry or geographic region.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orisun-acquisition-corp-announces-additional-contribution-to-trust-account-to-extend-period-to-consummate-business-combination-301166887.html

SOURCE Orisun Acquisition Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)