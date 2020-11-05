ATA Creativity Global Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

BEIJING, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 8 p.m. ET that same day.



Participant Dial-in Numbers

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 737-7051 International (Toll): +1 (201) 689-8878 Local Access China: (400) 120 2840 Hong Kong: (800) 965561

Webcast



The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.atai.net.cn/, or click the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/atac/mediaframe/41783/indexl.html.



The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website (http://www.atai.net.cn/).

Investors are welcomed to send any questions in advance of the conference call either through the webcast portal or via email to the Company.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals: