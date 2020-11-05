Largest Study To-Date Focused on Undiagnosed Genetic Disease Patients Reveals That Bionano's Optical Genome Mapping Technology Can Diagnose Significantly More Patients Than Standard of Care Methods Alone

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO) announced the publication of a study led by scientists and clinicians from the Institute for Human Genetics and the Benioff Children’s Hospital at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) that evaluated the ability of Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology and another genome analysis method to diagnose children with genetic conditions who previously went undiagnosed by the standard of care methods alone. Of the 50 children in the study, the optical genome mapping results were sufficient to definitively diagnose 6 patients (or 12%) and, for another 10 patients (or 20%), the Bionano data revealed candidate pathogenic variants. Upon further analysis, it is expected that an additional 3 patients could be diagnosed with the Bionano data, bringing the total of definitively diagnosed patients to 9 (or 18%).



Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano Genomics commented, “Increasing the number of patients who receive a definitive molecular diagnosis is the driving force behind much of the development of new diagnostic technologies. Every major change in medical guidelines connected to introducing novel methods has been driven by the ability of new methods to diagnose more patients than the previously existing standard of care. This study by the UCSF team shows that Bionano’s optical genome mapping can potentially bring another such leap to the clinic by diagnosing many more patients than what existing chromosomal microarray (CMA) and whole exome sequencing (WES) can. Several studies released this year have shown that Saphyr can detect all clinically relevant variants identified by karyotyping, microarray and FISH in both leukemias and genetic disease cases. This UCSF study now shows in the largest cohort analyzed to date that Bionano’s optical genome mapping diagnoses more patients than the traditional methods. We believe the increase in diagnosis over conventional methods can be a significant factor in Saphyr gaining widespread adoption as a clinical tool for genetic disease diagnosis and next-generation cytogenomics.”

As described in the publication, the UCSF team performed full genome analysis by combining optical genome mapping with Bionano technology and linked-read sequencing on 50 undiagnosed patients with a variety of rare genetic diseases and their parents to determine if this full genome analysis method could help solve cases that had not been diagnosed with previous testing. Of the 50 cases, 42 were previously analyzed by CMA, the first tier medical test for genetic disease cases, and 23 had previously been analyzed with commercial trio whole exome sequencing, and no pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants were identified by these methods.

Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology identified a number of pathogenic variants unidentified by CMA and undetectable by WES, including duplications and deletions that were too small to be identified by CMA, or occurred in regions of the genome not typically covered by CMA or WES. Of the additional 7 patients with variations considered to be candidates for pathogenic variants, the findings included deletions, duplications, and inversions. Before concluding that these variants are sufficient to diagnose the patients, further analysis is required since these variants had not previously been reported in patients with similar disease.

The publication is available at: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.10.22.20216531v1

A recording of the webinar is available at: https://bionanogenomics.com/webinars/optical-mapping-in-rare-genetic-disease-diagnosis/

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

