Data at ASH 2020 Annual Meeting Highlights Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Commitment to Advancing Hematology/Oncology Research

Presentation Topic Author Date / Time (PST) /

Session Title /

Presentation Number

Five-Year Final Results of a Phase 3 Study of CPX-351 versus 7+3 in Older Adults with Newly Diagnosed High-Risk/Secondary Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): Outcomes by Age Subgroup and Among Responders Lancet, et al. Oral Presentation:



Monday, December 7



12:15 p.m.



Session Title: 615.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Commercially Available Therapy, Excluding Transplantation: Commercially Available Therapy, Excluding Transplantation II



Presentation Number: 635

CPX-351 Population Pharmacokinetics in Pediatric and Adult Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Wang, et al. ePoster Presentation:



Monday, December 7



7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Session Title: 615.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Commercially Available Therapy, Excluding Transplantation: Poster III



Poster Number: 2848

Quality-Adjusted Time without Symptoms of Disease and Toxicity (Q-TWiST) Analysis of CPX-351 versus 7+3 in Older Adults with Newly Diagnosed High-Risk/Secondary Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Cortes, et al. ePoster Presentation:



Sunday, December 6



7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Session Title: 615.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Commercially Available Therapy, Excluding Transplantation: Poster II



Poster Number: 1946

CPX-351 Exposure-Response Analyses for Efficacy and Safety in Pediatric Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Wang, et al. ePoster Presentation:



Sunday, December 6



7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Session Title: 615. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Commercially Available Therapy, Excluding Transplantation: Poster II



Poster Number: 1950

Long-term Outcomes of Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation in Patients Enrolled in CPX-351-301, a Randomized Phase 3 Study of CPX-351 versus 7+3 in Older Adults with Newly Diagnosed, High-Risk and/or Secondary AML Uy, et al. ePoster Presentation:



Monday, December 7



7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Session Title: 732. Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation: Results: Poster III



Poster Number: 3346

Analysis of Treatments and Outcomes for Patients with De Novo AML, Therapy-Related AML, and Secondary AML (Prior MDS and CMML) Diagnosed in England between 2011 and 2016 Using Hospital Episode Statistics® Legg, et al. ePoster Presentation:



Sunday, December 6



7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Session Title: 613.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Clinical Studies: Poster II



Poster Number: 1929

Patient Experiences with Liposomal Daunorubicin and Cytarabine (CPX-351) versus Conventional Induction Regimens: An Analysis of Patient-Reported Outcomes Data from a Prospective Trial LeBlanc, et al. ePoster Presentation:



Sunday, December 6



7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Session Title: 906.



Outcomes Research –Malignant Conditions (Myeloid Disease): Poster II



Poster Number: 2572

V-FAST: A Phase 1b Master Trial to Investigate CPX-351 Combined with Various Targeted Agents in Patients with Previously Untreated Acute Myeloid Leukemia Lin, et al. ePoster Presentation:



Saturday, December 5



7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Session Title: 615



Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Commercially Available Therapy, Excluding Transplantation: Poster I



Poster Number: 1025

Exploratory Analysis of the Efficacy and Safety of CPX-351 versus 7+3 by European LeukemiaNet (ELN) 2017 Risk Groups in a Phase 3 Study of Older Adults with High-Risk/Secondary Acute Myeloid Leukemia Prebet, et al. ePoster Presentation:



Monday, December 7



7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Session Title: 615.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Commercially Available Therapy, Excluding Transplantation: Poster III



Poster Number: 2844