Signet Jewelers Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 5, 2020
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its third quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.
The call details are:
Toll Free US Dial-in: 1-866-652-5200
International Dial-In: +1 412-317-6060
Conference call participants may also pre-register at:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149787/dcbc3e4c6a
Contact:
Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations & Treasury
+1 330 665 6530
[email protected]
Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications Officer
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]
SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.