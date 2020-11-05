NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, will present at the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Investor Conference on November 19, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Management will also meet virtually with investors registered for the conference. A link to the webcast can be accessed through the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvgrp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

About CVG

CVG is a diversified industrial company that provides seating systems, warehouse automation subsystems, electro-mechanical assemblies, wire harnesses, plastic parts, engineered structures and panel assemblies for several global markets including: ecommerce warehouse infrastructures, commercial trucking, last-mile delivery, electric vehicles, military equipment, buses, construction equipment, agricultural vehicles, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about CVG and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvg-announces-participation-in-the-sidoti-microcap-virtual-investor-conference-301166819.html

SOURCE Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.