PRNewswire
Coupa Announces Agreement with Walmart to Enhance the Company's Business Spend Management

November 05, 2020 | About: NAS:COUP +8.05%

The global retail leader will use Coupa's cloud platform to gain spend visibility, streamline processes, and help drive savings throughout the procurement supply chain

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that Walmart chose Coupa to upgrade its source-to-pay processes.

Coupa's BSM platform is expected to enhance Walmart's visibility into its global spend, create better efficiencies across its business, and drive incremental savings in the company's end-to-end procurement process. Walmart selected Coupa for the software leader's modern and comprehensive platform, industry-leading source-to-pay and contracting solutions, and likeminded focus on delivering the best value to its customers.

"Today, we have multiple, complex procurement systems across our business. Coupa's unique technology solution will help us optimize and harmonize our source-to-pay processes, providing cost savings, a simplified system and greater ease of use," said DK Singh, chief procurement officer at Walmart.

Walmart currently uses Coupa to optimize the sourcing of significant third-party spend in North America. The company will now embark on a phased rollout to expand adoption of the Coupa BSM Platform with procurement and advanced contract lifecycle management solutions. This will help the retail leader to not only optimize spend for highly complex sourcing events and categories, but also drive incremental savings through spend efficiencies.

"We are thrilled to be selected as Walmart's Business Spend Management provider to help optimize performance, visibility and control, and value across their spend and contracting processes," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO at Coupa. "We look forward to bringing the same cost-conscious mindset to their business spend activities that they employ through their omni-channel, everyday low price approach to serving millions of customers each week."

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to manage all their business spend in one place. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com.

About Coupa Software
Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on theCoupa Blog or follow@Coupa on Twitter.

