GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2020

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

During October, GOL operated an average of 363 flights per day, reopened three bases (Carajás, Cruzeiro do Sul e Fernando de Noronha) and added 1,932 frequencies at the Guarulhos and Congonhas (São Paulo), Santos Dumont and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro), Brasília (Distrito Federal), Fortaleza (Ceará) and Salvador (Bahia) airports. GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the market.

October/20 x September/20 Highlights:

In the domestic market in October 2020 , demand (RPK) for GOL's flights was up by 34% over September 2020 and supply (ASK) increased by 37% over September 2020 . GOL's domestic load factor was 78.0% in October.

October/20 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Operating data * Oct/20 Oct/19 % Var. 10M20 10M19 % Var. Oct/20 LTM Oct/19 LTM % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 11,256 21,777 -48.3% 98,696 212,926 -53.6% 145,147 256,119 -43.3% Seats (thousand) 1,982 3,895 -49.1% 16,997 37,326 -54.5% 25,245 44,859 -43.7% ASK (million) 2,316 4,212 -45.0% 19,760 42,022 -53.0% 28,805 50,689 -43.2% RPK (million) 1,805 3,441 -47.6% 15,689 34,497 -54.5% 23,054 41,706 -44.7% Load fator 78.0% 81.7% -3.8 p.p 79.4% 82.1% -2.7 p.p 80.0% 82.3% -2.3 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 1,519 3,087 -50.8% 13,096 29,862 -56.1% 19,669 36,033 -45.4% Domestic GOL

















Departures 11,256 20,475 -45.0% 94,304 198,608 -52.5% 138,056 239,177 -42.3% Seats (thousand) 1,982 3,669 -46.0% 16,246 34,845 -53.4% 24,031 41,929 -42.7% ASK (million) 2,316 3,705 -37.5% 17,975 35,967 -50.0% 25,947 43,432 -40.3% RPK (million) 1,805 3,067 -41.1% 14,399 29,850 -51.8% 20,970 36,138 -42.0% Load factor 78.0% 82.8% -4.9 p.p 80.1% 83.0% -2.9 p.p 80.8% 83.2% -2.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 1,519 2,936 -48.2% 12,602 28,083 -55.1% 18,844 33,908 -44.4% International GOL

















Departures 0 1,302 N.A. 4,392 14,318 -69.3% 7,091 16,942 -58.1% Seats (thousand) 0 226 N.A. 751 2,481 -69.7% 1,214 2,930 -58.6% ASK (million) 0 507 N.A. 1,784 6,055 -70.5% 2,857 7,257 -60.6% RPK (million) 0 374 N.A. 1,290 4,648 -72.2% 2,084 5,568 -62.6% Load factor 0 73.8% N.A. 72.3% 76.8% -4.5 p.p 72.9% 76.7% -3.8 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 0 151 N.A. 494 1,780 -72.3% 825 2,126 -61.2% On-time Departures 96.9% 92.6% 4.3 p.p 95.5% 90.7% 4.8 p.p 93.4% 89.6% 3.8 p.p Flight Completion 98.9% 98.7% 0.2 p.p 96.9% 97.7% -0.8 p.p 97.3% 97.9% -0.6 p.p Cargo Ton 3.6 8.5 -57.9% 33.5 81.4 -58.9% 51.9 101.2 -48.8% * Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 129 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

