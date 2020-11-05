  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Corero Network Security Demonstrates Strong Momentum after Record Q3 Order Intake

November 05, 2020 | About: LSE:CNS +0%

PR Newswire

AMERSHAM, England, Nov. 5, 2020

AMERSHAM, England, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), a leading provider of real-time, high-performance DDoS defense solutions, continues to see strong momentum after a record order intake in Q3. Corero has added more than 25+ new logos so far in 2020, including significant wins in North America, EMEA and APAC. These wins represent a 50%+ increase in order intake compared to this time last year.

(PRNewsfoto/Corero Network Security)

Some major wins include:

  • A multimillion-dollar upgrade for an existing US-based SaaS enterprise solutions provider who's implementing a global deployment of Corero's recently announced enhanced SmartWall® TDS solutions, along with supporting SecureWatch® managed services;
  • A Tier One Asian telecoms provider win for their SmartWall TDD solution, secured through their partnership with Juniper Networks;
  • Two Australian wins, including a research, educational and governmental infrastructure provider: one new customer order involves several multiple SmartWall TDS 100Gbps solutions with supporting SecureWatch® services and the other a SmartWall TDD product sold through their partnership with Juniper Networks;
  • A major European telecom services provider win for their SmartWall TDD solution order with supporting services also sold through their partnership with Juniper Networks;
  • A UK-based web-hosting provider win for their DDoS Protection-as-a-Service ("DDPaaS") order including multiple SmartWall TDS solutions with supporting SecureWatch® services; and
  • A US-based managed services provider win including web and application network hosting, co-location and security solutions provider.

The deployment of these Corero solutions will enable these customers and others won and renewed in the period to provide DDoS protected services to their end-user customers.

Lionel Chmilewsky, Corero's CEO, said:

"I continue to be extremely pleased with our overall performance, as not only did we set a new record for order intake in the third quarter, but we continue to secure new customers as we start Q4. The wins we have seen are fully aligned with our strategy, which is to expand our international presence, to penetrate global and tier one accounts, and to strengthen our relationships and traction with key business partners."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero's award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting. Corero's industry leading SmartWall and SecureWatch technology provides scalable protection capabilities against external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS botnets in the most complex edge and subscriber environments, while enabling a more cost-effective economic model than previously available. Corero's key operational centers located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Edinburgh, UK, with the Company's headquartered in Amersham, UK. The Company is also listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker CNS. For more information, visit www.corero.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enquiries

Brian Hawthorne
Corero Marketing
+1 978-212-1523
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corero-network-security-demonstrates-strong-momentum-after-record-q3-order-intake-301166846.html

SOURCE Corero Network Security


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)