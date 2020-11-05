Aarti Shah to Retire as Lilly Chief Information and Digital Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Aarti Shah, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief information and digital officer, will retire in the first half of 2021 after 27 years of service with the company. A search is now underway for her successor.

"Aarti has been an invaluable member of our executive committee," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chairman and chief executive officer. "Her deep experience in drug development enabled her to connect our information technology organization to all aspects of our business from drug discovery and development, to manufacturing, to our commercial capabilities. Aarti also led the development of our digital and information strategy, which will serve the company well for years to come. She has been a leader that models the Lilly values, has developed and mentored talent throughout the organization, and has demonstrated a deep care for the patients we aim to serve. Aarti will be missed by us all."

Shah joined Lilly in 1994 as a senior statistician after earning her bachelor's and master's degrees in statistics and mathematics in India and her Ph.D. in applied statistics from the University of California, Riverside. She became vice president for biometrics in 2009 where she led global statistical sciences, data sciences and solutions, and global scientific communications. In 2013, she was named global brand development leader in Lilly's Bio-Medicines business unit. She was promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer in 2016. Shah serves on the board of Northwestern Mutual and on numerous nonprofit boards including the Indiana India Business Council, the Center of Interfaith Cooperation, and Shrimad Rajchandra Love & Care USA. In 2016, she was honored as a Woman of Influence by the Indianapolis Business Journal (IBJ) and was also named one of the Fierce Women in Biopharma by FiercePharma. In 2019, she was named one of the top four finalists for the 12th annual MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award. She was named 2019 CTO of the Year (top honoree) by IBJ and TechPoint.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com.

C-LLY

This press release contains forward-looking statements about leadership changes and reflects Lilly's current beliefs. There are risks and uncertainties related to leadership changes, including with regard to identifying a successor to Ms. Shah and the timing of these changes.For discussion of important risks and uncertainties, please see Lilly's latest Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarti-shah-to-retire-as-lilly-chief-information-and-digital-officer-301166687.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company