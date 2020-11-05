Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Investment company Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, ISHARES TRUST, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owns 626 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IYT, IJH, PVH, ACC, RL, DHI, LEN, HAS, URI, HLT, MAT, QLTA, MOS, MTCH, IYC, LVS, RDWR, CZR, DAL, PENN, VICI, MGM, CVNA, WYNN, MTN, UAL, LYV, CHDN, IAC, WCLD, MLCO, SHO, CPA, PXQ, FUN, STAY, WYND, SKYW, BYD, H, PEB, SIX, NCLH, VAC, RLJ, SAVE, ALK, AAL, VSLR, RHP, MSGE, APLE, HGV, PK, JBLU, WH, MDT, DOW, CHWY, RPAY, NOVA, XHB, ROKU, HASI, FIVG, GDX, ZEN, MCK, ALXN, CPB, CHD, CIEN, DVA, EMN, LLY, ETR, EXC, FE, HPQ, KT, KR, MTB, MAS, FRC, MYL, NRG, NTAP, NWL, PNC, PAYX, BPOP, PHM, REG, SWBI, USB, ANTM, HBI, AMRC,

IYT, IJH, PVH, ACC, RL, DHI, LEN, HAS, URI, HLT, MAT, QLTA, MOS, MTCH, IYC, LVS, RDWR, CZR, DAL, PENN, VICI, MGM, CVNA, WYNN, MTN, UAL, LYV, CHDN, IAC, WCLD, MLCO, SHO, CPA, PXQ, FUN, STAY, WYND, SKYW, BYD, H, PEB, SIX, NCLH, VAC, RLJ, SAVE, ALK, AAL, VSLR, RHP, MSGE, APLE, HGV, PK, JBLU, WH, MDT, DOW, CHWY, RPAY, NOVA, XHB, ROKU, HASI, FIVG, GDX, ZEN, MCK, ALXN, CPB, CHD, CIEN, DVA, EMN, LLY, ETR, EXC, FE, HPQ, KT, KR, MTB, MAS, FRC, MYL, NRG, NTAP, NWL, PNC, PAYX, BPOP, PHM, REG, SWBI, USB, ANTM, HBI, AMRC, Added Positions: VGT, IWM, IHI, DIS, XLI, ORCC, IGV, VFC, ROST, MA, BKNG, TJX, V, LOW, TSM, ORCL, AAPL, BA, HD, JPM, MSCI, AXP, BAC, CYBR, SMH, SPNS, VRNS, XLP, LPSN, KRNT, TIP, XLF, CAMT, TSEM, WIX, ORA, CHKP, NEE, TWLO, MAR, NVMI, ENPH, VEEV, RUN, ZM, ICLN, ADBE, AKAM, ADSK, TCOM, MSFT, SAP, CRM, BEP, NOW, WDAY, RNG, PAYC, COUP, SE, ATVI, CCL, CSGP, EA, EXPE, GPN, GOOGL, HST, ICE, SOHU, SNE, TTWO, FSLR, CSTE, ZS, HEWJ, AUDC, AVA, BLKB, CHA, C, CPRT, IDA, INFY, MKTX, NVDA, SPWR, ACIW, WFC, CSIQ, GLUU, VMW, MELI, DQ, SPSC, JKS, HEAR, ZNGA, TRIP, PFPT, QLYS, TWTR, PCTY, TWOU, FIVN, SABR, NEP, BOX, ALRM, Z, BGNE, TTD, EVBG, NTNX, BL, SNAP, SPCE, SAIL, DBX, PLAN, SCPL, CRWD, MDLA, PING, BILL, CLOU, FIW, JNK, SOXX, SPIB, SPLV, VCSH, VWO, EGHT, AMTD, EPAY, CACI, CEVA, CDNS, CCJ, CAH, LUMN, FIS, LFC, ETFC, EIX, EEFT, FFIV, FRT, FTEK, GS, HBAN, IBN, ITRI, JKHY, JNPR, KLIC, MSTR, MS, NTCT, NUE, OMC, VHC, PPL, O, SINA, SIMO, NLOK, SNPS, TXT, UIS, RTX, OSPN, VRSN, VNO, WBA, ZIXI, QRTEA, HIMX, CVLT, WU, PRO, CBPO, AVGO, HTHT, CBOE, FN, TAL, KMI, YY, ABBV, MODN, FEYE, SAIC, CHGG, ATEN, GRUB, CMCM, MOBL, UPLD, WK, INOV, ETSY, APPF, KHC, RPD, HPE, SQ, SCWX, TLND, TRHC, OKTA, ZLAB, SWCH, HUYA, TENB, FTCH, UPWK, SWI, DOYU, NET, AAXJ, ANGL, ARKG, BSCM, CORP, EEM, FINX, LMBS, PBW, PHB, SHY, SPSB, VCIT, VGK, VGSH,

VGT, IWM, IHI, DIS, XLI, ORCC, IGV, VFC, ROST, MA, BKNG, TJX, V, LOW, TSM, ORCL, AAPL, BA, HD, JPM, MSCI, AXP, BAC, CYBR, SMH, SPNS, VRNS, XLP, LPSN, KRNT, TIP, XLF, CAMT, TSEM, WIX, ORA, CHKP, NEE, TWLO, MAR, NVMI, ENPH, VEEV, RUN, ZM, ICLN, ADBE, AKAM, ADSK, TCOM, MSFT, SAP, CRM, BEP, NOW, WDAY, RNG, PAYC, COUP, SE, ATVI, CCL, CSGP, EA, EXPE, GPN, GOOGL, HST, ICE, SOHU, SNE, TTWO, FSLR, CSTE, ZS, HEWJ, AUDC, AVA, BLKB, CHA, C, CPRT, IDA, INFY, MKTX, NVDA, SPWR, ACIW, WFC, CSIQ, GLUU, VMW, MELI, DQ, SPSC, JKS, HEAR, ZNGA, TRIP, PFPT, QLYS, TWTR, PCTY, TWOU, FIVN, SABR, NEP, BOX, ALRM, Z, BGNE, TTD, EVBG, NTNX, BL, SNAP, SPCE, SAIL, DBX, PLAN, SCPL, CRWD, MDLA, PING, BILL, CLOU, FIW, JNK, SOXX, SPIB, SPLV, VCSH, VWO, EGHT, AMTD, EPAY, CACI, CEVA, CDNS, CCJ, CAH, LUMN, FIS, LFC, ETFC, EIX, EEFT, FFIV, FRT, FTEK, GS, HBAN, IBN, ITRI, JKHY, JNPR, KLIC, MSTR, MS, NTCT, NUE, OMC, VHC, PPL, O, SINA, SIMO, NLOK, SNPS, TXT, UIS, RTX, OSPN, VRSN, VNO, WBA, ZIXI, QRTEA, HIMX, CVLT, WU, PRO, CBPO, AVGO, HTHT, CBOE, FN, TAL, KMI, YY, ABBV, MODN, FEYE, SAIC, CHGG, ATEN, GRUB, CMCM, MOBL, UPLD, WK, INOV, ETSY, APPF, KHC, RPD, HPE, SQ, SCWX, TLND, TRHC, OKTA, ZLAB, SWCH, HUYA, TENB, FTCH, UPWK, SWI, DOYU, NET, AAXJ, ANGL, ARKG, BSCM, CORP, EEM, FINX, LMBS, PBW, PHB, SHY, SPSB, VCIT, VGK, VGSH, Reduced Positions: XLU, TEVA, IGSB, LMT, XLY, PLD, XLV, KWEB, CSCO, BABA, UPS, NICE, XLC, FB, CQQQ, INTC, GOOG, ITA, ITB, ALV, GM, LHX, VRNT, WMT, SPGI, MCO, PYPL, EQIX, SEDG, AMT, CCI, NTR, TUFN, ITRN, FVRR, SHOP, PDD, SPY, VOO, ABMD, BIDU, BIO, DXCM, ILMN, RMD, TECH, WST, MASI, PANW, QUAL, JOBS, ABT, A, ALGN, BAX, BDX, BSX, BRKR, COO, XRAY, DHR, EW, EXAS, HOLX, ISRG, MTD, PKI, SYK, TFX, TMO, VAR, WAT, ZBH, PODD, BITA, VNET, VIPS, ATHM, WB, JD, W, BZUN, GDS, PAGS, IQ, UXIN, TME, TXG, DBEU, HACK, SKYY, MMM, AIR, T, AMD, ALL, MO, ABC, ADI, AIZ, BBD, ITUB, CF, CEO, CVX, SNP, CI, ED, CUB, CW, DLTR, D, DUK, ESE, ESS, RE, XOM, FLIR, IT, AJRD, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, HEI, HXL, HON, IBM, IP, IRM, SJM, JNJ, KAMN, K, KMB, LSCC, MANT, MKC, MCHP, MAA, MOG.A, MSI, NTES, NOC, ON, PBCT, PTR, PBR, PFE, PNW, RMBS, SLAB, SO, AAXN, TDY, TXN, VZ, WY, WIT, KTOS, XLNX, TDG, SPR, AVAV, MAXR, PM, FTNT, TSLA, FLT, HII, SPLK, AMBA, LC, MOMO, HWM, CARG, SMAR, TW, PSN, DFE, FTSL, HEDJ, IEF, IEMG, IVV, MOAT, NOBL, SHM, SPXS, TDIV, XLE,

XLU, TEVA, IGSB, LMT, XLY, PLD, XLV, KWEB, CSCO, BABA, UPS, NICE, XLC, FB, CQQQ, INTC, GOOG, ITA, ITB, ALV, GM, LHX, VRNT, WMT, SPGI, MCO, PYPL, EQIX, SEDG, AMT, CCI, NTR, TUFN, ITRN, FVRR, SHOP, PDD, SPY, VOO, ABMD, BIDU, BIO, DXCM, ILMN, RMD, TECH, WST, MASI, PANW, QUAL, JOBS, ABT, A, ALGN, BAX, BDX, BSX, BRKR, COO, XRAY, DHR, EW, EXAS, HOLX, ISRG, MTD, PKI, SYK, TFX, TMO, VAR, WAT, ZBH, PODD, BITA, VNET, VIPS, ATHM, WB, JD, W, BZUN, GDS, PAGS, IQ, UXIN, TME, TXG, DBEU, HACK, SKYY, MMM, AIR, T, AMD, ALL, MO, ABC, ADI, AIZ, BBD, ITUB, CF, CEO, CVX, SNP, CI, ED, CUB, CW, DLTR, D, DUK, ESE, ESS, RE, XOM, FLIR, IT, AJRD, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, HEI, HXL, HON, IBM, IP, IRM, SJM, JNJ, KAMN, K, KMB, LSCC, MANT, MKC, MCHP, MAA, MOG.A, MSI, NTES, NOC, ON, PBCT, PTR, PBR, PFE, PNW, RMBS, SLAB, SO, AAXN, TDY, TXN, VZ, WY, WIT, KTOS, XLNX, TDG, SPR, AVAV, MAXR, PM, FTNT, TSLA, FLT, HII, SPLK, AMBA, LC, MOMO, HWM, CARG, SMAR, TW, PSN, DFE, FTSL, HEDJ, IEF, IEMG, IVV, MOAT, NOBL, SHM, SPXS, TDIV, XLE, Sold Out: KBE, VHT, CAT, SBUX, LEVI, WUBA, PSJ, DDD, AOS, ABB, AFL, APD, ALB, ADS, ANSS, ADM, AZPN, ATRO, ATO, ADP, BBVA, SAN, BK, BRKS, BF.B, HLX, COF, CASS, CX, CNP, CME, CINF, CTAS, CLX, KO, KOF, CGNX, CTSH, CL, CMA, VALE, ABEV, BAP, CS, DBD, DISCA, DOV, DCO, EBIX, ECL, EMR, ERJ, EQR, EXPD, FARO, FISV, FLS, BEN, GPC, HRB, HIG, WELL, HSIC, HRL, HUM, INFO, ING, ITW, INTU, KLAC, KIM, MDLZ, LH, LRCX, LEG, LECO, MTSC, MANH, MRCY, MET, MITK, TAP, NCR, ELLO, NPK, OII, OKE, PPG, PTC, PEP, BRFS, PXD, PFG, PG, PGR, PRU, PSA, ROK, ROP, ONTO, STM, SHW, SPG, SWK, SYY, TROW, VIV, TER, TGI, UCTT, VTR, GWW, WMB, WEX, XRX, BR, DFS, G, VRTU, CZZ, HOLI, DISCK, VRSK, SSNC, GDOT, ENV, BWXT, FBHS, GWRE, YELP, G5NA, GMED, EVTC, QTWO, TERP, SYF, VEC, BKI, ALTR, DOCU, EVOP, AVLR, STNE, CARR, OTIS, BEPC, DXJ, EPP, FPE, GLD, QQQ, QTEC,

For the details of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/migdal+insurance+%26+financial+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 2,022,552 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.64% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 1,323,274 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,711,375 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.17% ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 783,437 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26% SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 1,009,738 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $161.71 and $204.85, with an estimated average price of $186.77. The stock is now traded at around $200.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 471,000 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $197.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 196,000 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $55.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 650,344 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.89 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $71.28. The stock is now traded at around $68.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 235,600 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $160.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,711,375 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 376.61%. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 242,947 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 9100.90%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $125.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 387,634 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 47.15%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,133,045 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in VF Corp by 44763.46%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 59.59%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $307.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 160,923 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $12 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $12.7.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 75.33%. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 406,823 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 20.05%. The sale prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 17,486,490 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 99.83%. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 1,527 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 28.65%. The sale prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $150.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 657,500 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 99.03%. The sale prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $372.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 921 shares as of .

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 48.72%. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $109.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 298,600 shares as of .