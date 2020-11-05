  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

November 05, 2020 | About: IWM +1.72% IHI +0.97% DIS +2.09% ORCC +1.08% VFC +2.34% MA +2.85% IYT +1.85% IJH +2% PVH +1.29% ACC -0.16% RL +0.32% DHI -1.06% XLU +1.67%

Investment company Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, ISHARES TRUST, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owns 626 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.
  1. VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 2,022,552 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.64%
  2. NICE Ltd (NICE) - 1,323,274 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,711,375 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.17%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 783,437 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26%
  5. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 1,009,738 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IYT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $161.71 and $204.85, with an estimated average price of $186.77. The stock is now traded at around $200.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 471,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $197.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 196,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: PVH Corp (PVH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $55.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 650,344 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.89 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $71.28. The stock is now traded at around $68.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 235,600 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $160.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,711,375 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IHI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 376.61%. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 242,947 shares as of .

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 9100.90%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $125.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 387,634 shares as of .

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 47.15%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,133,045 shares as of .

Added: VF Corp (VFC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in VF Corp by 44763.46%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of .

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 59.59%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $307.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 160,923 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (KBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77.

Sold Out: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $12 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $12.7.

Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Reduced: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 75.33%. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 406,823 shares as of .

Reduced: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 20.05%. The sale prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 17,486,490 shares as of .

Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 99.83%. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 1,527 shares as of .

Reduced: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 28.65%. The sale prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $150.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 657,500 shares as of .

Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 99.03%. The sale prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $372.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 921 shares as of .

Reduced: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 48.72%. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $109.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 298,600 shares as of .



