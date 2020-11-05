Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Mastercard Inc, Sells PacWest Bancorp, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, UBS AG JERSEY

Boston, MA, based Investment company Taylor Investment Counselors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Noble Midstream Partners LP, sells PacWest Bancorp, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, UBS AG JERSEY during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GLD, MA, V,
- Added Positions: SPY, NBLX, WES, TSC, GOOGL, AMT, XBI, FTV, CEQP, LMT, FOCS, CRY, NKE, MCD, ATVI, OMP, HQY, RGEN, COLL, ITW, AM, FOXF, WM, ROP, MBUU, EA, NGL, BPMC, BSX, RTLR, ADI, KMI,
- Reduced Positions: HESM, ONEW, IIPR, BPMP, ET, AAPL, WLKP, DHR, SHLX, PAGP, PLMR, PSXP, MPLX, MLPI, LNG, WMB, CHGG, SIVB, PATK, MAS, DSGX, KEY, EBSB, 7LV,
- Sold Out: PACW,
For the details of TAYLOR INVESTMENT COUNSELORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor+investment+counselors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,588 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,127 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 59,093 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 29,036 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.28%
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 23,318 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 16,999 shares as of .New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $307.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,169 shares as of .New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $193.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,801 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 52.28%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $343.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 29,036 shares as of .Added: Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP by 116.49%. The purchase prices were between $6.83 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 290,943 shares as of .Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 74.98%. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 274,868 shares as of .Added: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc by 102.29%. The purchase prices were between $12.63 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $14.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 129,335 shares as of .Added: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 191,014 shares as of .Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 55,463 shares as of .Sold Out: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in PacWest Bancorp. The sale prices were between $15.97 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.58.
