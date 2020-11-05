  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
WealthNavi Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST

November 05, 2020 | About: AGG +0.06%

Investment company WealthNavi Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthNavi Inc.. As of 2020Q3, WealthNavi Inc. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WealthNavi Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthnavi+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WealthNavi Inc.
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 5,368,925 shares, 33.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%
  2. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 18,481,543 shares, 27.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.71%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 3,061,067 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.35%
  4. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 7,080,729 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
  5. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 1,150,835 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65%
Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

WealthNavi Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 3,061,067 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of WealthNavi Inc.. Also check out:

