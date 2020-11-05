AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC Buys Five Below Inc, Sprout Social Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Winnebago Industries Inc, Fastly Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Five Below Inc, Sprout Social Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, sells Livongo Health Inc, Winnebago Industries Inc, Fastly Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, CareDx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC. As of 2020Q3, AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $533 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FIVE, SPT, MYOK, ALGT, MRTX, SITM, EYE, BAND, LHCG, INSP, GTLS, SAIA, SAIL, SWAV, RUN, LAD, MXL, TPTX, DNLI, ADUS, GSHD, NEO, BBBY, BOOT, BLMN, PLUG, SPWR, RAMP, VRM, EAT, RCKT, VCRA, MTOR, MDB, ETSY, CHGG, ZI,
- Added Positions: TNDM, BLDR, ASTE, IRTC, KNX, BLD, QTWO, NTRA, BHVN, KRNT, FRPT, JBT, TPX, VRNS, NVRO, QTS, NARI, TXRH, YETI, SIBN, PTON, CGNX, PPD, CRL, RGEN, COUP, ZEN, MKSI, GDOT, DECK, AZEK,
- Reduced Positions: NET, HZNP, TTD, CROX, WMS, ENPH, PATK, MTSI, CRNC, CDLX, GNRC, FIVN, BILL, PEN, AMED, SITE, KBH, LSCC, AVLR, PRLB, MPWR, VEEV, ENTG, HUBS, TREX, ZS, CRWD, CHWY, POOL, BC, TECH, WSM, FND, EEFT,
- Sold Out: LVGO, WGO, FSLY, OLLI, CDNA, QDEL, STAA, CCMP, XPO, ATRC, EVER, FOXF, WING, MRCY, AEIS, SEDG, FANG, KRTX, ROLL, BL, MNTA, HAIN, ACAD, TGTX, BJ, PRI, SNBR, UPLD, POWI, IIVI, ALK, DCPH, MASI, PAYC, NBIX, JBLU, SRPT, PI, AIT, BYND, ALNY, KPTI, OKTA, IWO,
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 368,771 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.97%
- Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) - 61,395 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) - 100,345 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.24%
- Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) - 107,513 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 85,235 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 85,235 shares as of .New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 274,509 shares as of .New Purchase: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in MyoKardia Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.79 and $136.56, with an estimated average price of $106.24. The stock is now traded at around $224.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 72,160 shares as of .New Purchase: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $101.74 and $142.21, with an estimated average price of $120.7. The stock is now traded at around $132.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 80,223 shares as of .New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.26 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $136.56. The stock is now traded at around $234.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 50,755 shares as of .New Purchase: SiTime Corp (SITM)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.85 and $85.62, with an estimated average price of $62.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 96,046 shares as of .Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 70.24%. The purchase prices were between $95.43 and $116.09, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 100,345 shares as of .Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 59.97%. The purchase prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 368,771 shares as of .Added: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Astec Industries Inc by 88.96%. The purchase prices were between $42.86 and $55.9, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 150,794 shares as of .Added: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $111.6 and $238.11, with an estimated average price of $176.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 31,596 shares as of .Added: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 65.45%. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $43.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 198,893 shares as of .Added: TopBuild Corp (BLD)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in TopBuild Corp by 43.60%. The purchase prices were between $111.68 and $170.69, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $171.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 57,052 shares as of .Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.Sold Out: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $47.7 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $57.61.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.19 and $110.71, with an estimated average price of $97.67.Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $30.88 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.75.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17.
