Atria Investments Llc Buys ISHARES INC, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Atria Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atria Investments Llc. As of 2020Q3, Atria Investments Llc owns 544 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WST, SQ, SPIP, CVNA, TWLO, NTES, VCR, SPLG, COUP, SCHD, TSCO, USHY, VIS, MKC, CHD, AMCR, BF.B, HSY, IWO, IYK, HYLB, GVI, MSI, ACWX, LDUR, PNQI, VMC, BBY, HASI, GPN, VMW, FRC, DELL, VAW, EDV, CHE, LVS, XME, MLM, VSMV, VAR, WSO, NEP, NTRS, ESPO, HYS, WCN, GLDM, SPSC, IT, EXR, FTEC, SLV, CSGP, CHNG, IYT, AVY, JKK, SOXX, IQLT, AWK, TRI, FPE, FIVE, RACE, A, ES, EMR, DTE, VRSN, BK, ALXN, KNX, PEG, LII, LOGI, JHML, NXST, IWP, PKG, PAGS, EWY, SYY, XLG, AOS, LUV, SPHD, HBAN, GLOB, FTDR, NOVA,

IEMG, QQQ, SPY, VGIT, VIG, IVV, GOVT, HYG, TSM, ADBE, ESGU, RSP, PYPL, BABA, MELI, FB, EFG, MSFT, NOW, DIA, VGT, IEFA, VOX, FAST, GLD, VOO, FTSM, SHYG, XLI, RYT, ESGE, VLUE, IWM, JNJ, VMBS, GOOGL, IJR, IGSB, PG, AMGN, BRK.B, INTU, AOK, IWF, NFLX, ORCL, VYM, VDC, AMZN, IHI, MBB, PAYX, PEP, BND, ACN, AZO, BMY, CERN, CL, ISRG, IXN, IYG, IWY, KMB, NVO, PM, ROL, SPGI, SHW, ABC, ADSK, ADP, CVX, ETN, EW, EA, FISV, ILMN, USMV, FLOT, NEAR, NXPI, QCOM, XLRE, SJNK, UNH, BIV, VPU, VRSK, VZ, ABBV, ALC, ADI, CAT, CDW, KO, DE, FDS, FIXD, IWD, IGIB, EFA, OEF, PFE, BOND, SAP, SNE, TGT, TXN, TT, USB, GDX, BLV, VBR, VTEB, VHT, ABT, AXP, AMT, ANSS, ANTM, ASML, BAC, BKI, BL, BA, BKNG, BTI, CNI, CMG, CB, CTSH, CPRT, CCI, DHI, DEO, DLR, EBAY, EQIX, FDX, FIS, FMB, LMBS, FOXF, HDB, HEI.A, JKHY, HON, HPQ, IDXX, INFO, IBKR, SPLV, PGX, EWU, TIP, EFV, SUB, MTUM, LHX, EL, MKTX, MMC, MCK, MTD, MCO, NEE, NKE, NVS, OLLI, ORLY, PANW, PAYC, MINT, POOL, TROW, PGR, PUK, ROP, CRM, SNY, SBAC, SCHF, SCHA, SCHE, SCHG, SO, CWB, SBUX, SNPS, TEL, UL, UNP, VCIT, VCSH, VFH, VOD, WMT, WFC, ZTS, AAON, AMG, APD, ALGN, MO, AIG, AMP, APTV, ADM, AZPN, ATHM, AVLR, BERY, BILL, BIIB, BR, COG, CM, KMX, CRL, CI, CINF, C, CAG, COP, CCK, CSX, DD, ENB, ERIC, XOM, FTV, GS, GSHD, GPK, GO, ICLR, ICE, IQV, EWG, ITOT, MUB, KLAC, LBTYK, LIN, LUMN, MFC, MS, MORN, NSC, NUAN, PH, ROST, SCHB, SITE, FLRN, SPSB, TOTL, STE, TOT, UBER, VB, VBK, VO, VWO, WM, WEC, WDAY, YUMC, ZBH, Reduced Positions: EMB, TLT, LQD, JNK, IEF, SHY, FVC, ODFL, DG, TAL, BIL, DXCM, IEI, REGN, LLY, RNG, SHV, CLX, XLK, TSLA, VRTX, AAPL, GILD, VTI, GIS, XLY, EFAV, JKH, SCHO, SPYG, JPST, DOCU, JD, NVDA, SHOP, VXUS, JKE, AMD, BLK, GD, IVE, JCI, MET, RTX, SGOL, ATVI, AVGO, CVS, PLD, SCHW, SPTS, ALL, CMCSA, DIS, INTC, IBM, IAU, IJH, NOC, OKTA, XLC, XLB, XLV, SPAB, MOAT, VEEV, WHR, GOOG, BDX, CMI, D, DUK, IVW, KR, LMT, MDT, PTLC, SCHM, SCHP, SPEM, TJX, VTV, VUG, XYL, MMM, AKAM, ALLE, APH, AMAT, ARKK, T, CTAS, CME, DBEF, EXPD, FXL, DFEB, FVD, GSK, GWW, HD, HRL, MNA, PID, ACWI, XT, SCZ, AGG, KMI, LH, MRK, NGG, PNC, XLP, XLF, XHB, FLOW, SYK, TMO, THO, TFC, UPS, VCLT, VEA, V, AAP, AEP, AZN, BCE, BAM, CHKP, CTVA, CRWD, DHR, DBEM, ECL, FTCS, FDN, GM, GMAB, ACWV, QUAL, LEN, LULU, MSCI, PSX, DGX, SCHX, SPLK, TWTR, UN, VOE, VXF, VNQ, YUM,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 448,130 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.92% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 261,154 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.61% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 592,537 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.16% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 1,304,355 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 413.91% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 887,311 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.50%

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1. The stock is now traded at around $289.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,782 shares as of .

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $171.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,772 shares as of .

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $306.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,266 shares as of .

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71. The stock is now traded at around $201.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,626 shares as of .

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 142,060 shares as of .

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of .

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 413.91%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,304,355 shares as of .

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 65.92%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $286.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 448,130 shares as of .

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 46.61%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $343.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 261,154 shares as of .

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 74.50%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 887,311 shares as of .

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 73.77%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $131.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 402,460 shares as of .

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.42%. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 834,814 shares as of .

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.88 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $75.5.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69.