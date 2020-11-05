  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Atria Investments Llc Buys ISHARES INC, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST

November 05, 2020 | About: IEMG +1.25% QQQ +2.59% SPY +1.83% VGIT -0.01% VIG +1.66% GOVT +0.04% WST +0.31% SQ +2.85% TWLO -0.06% CVNA +2.89% SPIP -0.03% N +0%

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Atria Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atria Investments Llc. As of 2020Q3, Atria Investments Llc owns 544 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 448,130 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.92%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 261,154 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.61%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 592,537 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.16%
  4. ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 1,304,355 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 413.91%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 887,311 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.50%
New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1. The stock is now traded at around $289.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,782 shares as of .

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $171.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,772 shares as of .

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $306.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,266 shares as of .

New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71. The stock is now traded at around $201.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,626 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIP)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 142,060 shares as of .

New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES INC (IEMG)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 413.91%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,304,355 shares as of .

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 65.92%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $286.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 448,130 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 46.61%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $343.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 261,154 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 74.50%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 887,311 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 73.77%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $131.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 402,460 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.42%. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 834,814 shares as of .

Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13.

Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DTN)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.88 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $75.5.

Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69.



