Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Danaher Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, Horizon Bancorp (IN), sells Microsoft Corp, Danaher Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, U.S. Bancorp, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $958 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,603 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.1% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 206,210 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.03% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 423,166 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 153,226 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 400,684 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 63112.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 316,060 shares as of .

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 9155.00%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $152.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,765 shares as of .

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 67.32%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,628 shares as of .

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 65.71%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1745.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 174 shares as of .

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.05 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $10.38. The stock is now traded at around $12.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,705 shares as of .

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $115.91 and $145.33, with an estimated average price of $131.16.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.