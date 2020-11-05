Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Constellation Brands Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Constellation Brands Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Booking Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alio Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 73,968 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Intel Corp (INTC) - 143,813 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,021 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.5% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 51,300 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% CSX Corp (CSX) - 73,545 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 73,968 shares as of .

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $180.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 22,132 shares as of .

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 95,430 shares as of .

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 29,724 shares as of .

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,259 shares as of .

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $197.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of .

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 174.26%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1713.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 2,142 shares as of .

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 100.21%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $307.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 12,611 shares as of .

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $139.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,821 shares as of .

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alio Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.26 and $1.26, with an estimated average price of $1.26.