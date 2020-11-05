  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tamar Securities, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, ISHARES INC, Bank of America Corp

November 05, 2020 | About: AAPL +3.34% GOOG +2.15% IVE +1.18% MSFT +3% ANTM -0.22% LMT -1.4% CDNS +1.36% TSLA +3.83% WMT +0.99% SHOP +2.27% MRK +1.62%

Investment company Tamar Securities, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, sells Citigroup Inc, ISHARES INC, Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tamar Securities, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tamar Securities, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Tamar Securities, LLC
  1. International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) - 480,600 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,519 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.63%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,313 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.22%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,756 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.43%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 70,131 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%
New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.07 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $105.11. The stock is now traded at around $120.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 24,798 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of .

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,238 shares as of .

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $996.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 298 shares as of .

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,544 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Tamar Securities, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $114.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 103,519 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Tamar Securities, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.95%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1749.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 4,848 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVE)

Tamar Securities, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 99.70%. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $114.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 42,478 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Tamar Securities, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 42,313 shares as of .

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Tamar Securities, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 136.47%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $327.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 13,552 shares as of .

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Tamar Securities, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 86.61%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $372.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 9,881 shares as of .

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (EWJ)

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.



