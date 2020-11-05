Sage Rhino Capital Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Gabelli Utility Trust, Danaher Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, Salesforce.com Inc, The AES Corp

Investment company Sage Rhino Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Gabelli Utility Trust, Danaher Corp, Duke Energy Corp, McDonald's Corp, sells Wells Fargo, Salesforce.com Inc, The AES Corp, Oracle Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Rhino Capital Llc. As of 2020Q3, Sage Rhino Capital Llc owns 162 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VTIP, DHR, DUK, MCD, PEP, BKNG,
- Added Positions: IAU, TWLO, GUT, SDY, VYM, RSP, VB, IEFA, SCHW, ETB, VCIT, IYR, IAGG, BND, MUFG, RYT, CCJ, CONE, PSX, TRNO, EV, AZN, VEU, PFF, DVA, GNR, MFG, GSK, SMFG, VRTX, NMR, AVGO, SWN, BBVA, SAN, BRK.B, BLK, WBK, BTI, CLF, ASML, GBIL, ING, GE,
- Reduced Positions: DOCU, AAPL, WFC, CRM, AES, ORCL, TSLA, GOOG, VSS, EPAM, IEMG, CWB, CCL, VWO, FRC, FLOT, ROST, MSFT, VHT, AXP, PYPL, VAW, KIO, AER, T, DIS, TEF, SYY, BHP, BP, GOLD, INTC, CVX, GOOGL, LLY, AEG, VNQI, VEA, SCHA, BMY, CSCO, SBUX, TWTR, FB, V, NEM, NVS, QCOM, DEO, EEM, NVDA, NYMT, BCS, TM, SAP,
- Sold Out: XOM, LYFT, TOT, FTAI, M, NWG, ODP,
- INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP) - 109,513 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 621,273 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.64%
- ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 162,922 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 50,216 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 50,066 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 63,710 shares as of .New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of .New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $214.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 980 shares as of .New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of .New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $93.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,287 shares as of .New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1713.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 117 shares as of .Added: Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Gabelli Utility Trust by 72.46%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $8.25, with an estimated average price of $7.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 121,386 shares as of .Added: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.04. The stock is now traded at around $4.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,119 shares as of .Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,888 shares as of .Added: Mizuho Financial Group Inc (MFG)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Mizuho Financial Group Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.63. The stock is now traded at around $2.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 45,977 shares as of .Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $26.77 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75.Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.Sold Out: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $12.71 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $15.5.Sold Out: NatWest Group PLC (NWG)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in NatWest Group PLC. The sale prices were between $2.35 and $3.16, with an estimated average price of $2.88.Sold Out: Macy's Inc (M)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $7.65, with an estimated average price of $6.68.
